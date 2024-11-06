Circana Unveils Winners of the Sixth Annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards at AAPEX
These awards honor brands that achieved the highest gains in United States market share across key segments of the aftermarket and tire industries.
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS – Nov. 6, 2024 – Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, has announced the winners of its sixth annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards. The awards will be presented at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nov. 5-7, 2024.
These awards honor brands that achieved the highest gains in United States market share across key segments of the aftermarket and tire industries. Circana determined winners in the categories of accessories and appearance; chemicals, additives, and fluids; maintenance and repair; and core tires using its Retail Tracking Service, which gathers sales data from a diverse panel of retailers, including automotive specialty, mass market, tires, e-commerce, and more.
“As consumers navigate ongoing economic challenges, they’re looking for ways to stretch their dollars and maximize value in every purchase,” said Steve Flavin, president of Circana’s automotive practice. “For sustainable growth, it’s crucial for the aftermarket to continue finding innovative ways to deliver this value. We’re thrilled to honor the industry’s resilience once again and recognize the brands driving market growth by adapting to evolving consumer needs.”
Circana 2024 Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards
Winners for Top U.S. Market Share Increase
Accessories & Appearance: Meguiar’s
Chemicals/Additives/Fluids: Valvoline
Maintenance & Repair*: NOCO
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME Aug. 2024; Dollar Share Change
*excluding batteries and filters
Wipers: Rain-X
Performance Chemicals: Mr. Gasket
Lighting: Sylvania
Interior Accessories: Dickies
Antifreeze/Coolant: PEAK
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME Aug. 2024; Dollar Share Change
Passenger Car/Light Truck & HD/Commercial Tires: Michelin
Source: Circana, Replacement Tire Tracking Service, 12ME Aug. 2024
