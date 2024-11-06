Exactus Land Surveying Reports the Launch of Its Ontario Property Survey Services from Ottawa to Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Energy, a leading solar engineering company, is proud to announce the launch of comprehensive land surveying services in Ontario for property owners under its new Exactus Land Surveying division. These new service offerings, including property boundary surveys such as a Surveyor’s Real Property Report, Plan of Survey, Reference Plan, and topographic surveys & construction survey services, aim to provide property owners, developers, and builders with accurate, timely, and reliable surveying solutions.

Surveyor’s Real Property Report

An up-to-date Surveyor’s Real Property Report can be a crucial document for property owners in real estate transactions, in receiving municipal permits or approvals for improvements, in confirming boundaries and uncovering any limitations in use, for possible encroachments, or in resolving a property dispute. Exactus Land Surveying’s skilled surveyors meticulously retrace a property’s boundaries, searching for evidence and capturing permanent structures, buildings, fences, and any other significant relevant features, detailed accurately in the comprehensive and certified document.

Exactus Land Surveying is licensed to provide property boundary surveys in all cities in Ontario. Services can be expedited if your business or residence is within 2 hours of Toronto or Ottawa, as there are local surveyors on standby. By leveraging advanced surveying technology, research, and quality control practices, Exactus Energy delivers precise and reliable property boundary solutions and products.

Reference Plan

A Reference Plan (R-Plan) entails the creation or consolidation of parcels of land; land severances, land consolidations, creation or deletion of new easements or right-of-ways, etc. It is a fully monumented plan of survey, with the difference being it is deposited into the land title to become public record. The Exactus Land Surveying team provides support and collaboration for each client to ensure that the plan of survey created is certified with meticulous attention to detail, including timely submissions of draft plans and required documentation that is deposited into the Land Registry Office, and coordination with lawyers as required.

Plan of Survey

A Plan of Survey is a fully monumented survey plan that is not deposited into the land title. These are often utilized in the development of Site Plans, when topographic survey detail is requested, when there’s a particular boundary of concern & focus, on undeveloped lands, commercial redevelopments, among other purposes.

Exactus Land Surveying’s Plan of Survey service provides a detailed document including boundary lines, monuments found & set including survey methodology, dimensions & comparisons, and physical feature locations that are relevant to the boundary retracement or requested by the Client. Exactus Land Surveyors ensure that every plan meets the highest standards of accuracy and precision.

Topographic Surveys

A topographic survey details a surface elevation, showing contours and locations & elevations of pertinent features within the subject lands. These surveys are crucial for planning and design in infrastructure, construction, and land development projects. Exactus Land Surveying uses advanced technology and quality control measures to provide a detailed and accurate topographic survey plan, enabling clients to make informed project decisions.

Construction Layout and Monitoring

Exactus Land Surveying offers Construction Layout & Monitoring services to ensure that projects are built according to design specifications. Exactus Land Surveyors provide layout and alignment services to a high level of accuracy, including control network design, monitoring construction progress, as-built surveys, and verifying compliance with plans through analysis of results and provided drawings. This service aids constructors & developers to minimize error, increase quality control, and ensure project success.

Builders Package

The Builder’s Package is a comprehensive service offering designed to support residential builders throughout construction. This package includes initial property boundary surveys, topographic surveys if required, construction layout, and final as-built surveys, ensuring that every step of the construction process is accurately documented and managed.

About Exactus Energy

Exactus Energy is a leading solar engineering company committed to providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions. With the launch of our land surveying services, we aim to support property owners, developers, and builders in Ontario with accurate and reliable surveying solutions.

For more information about Exactus Energy and our new land surveying services, please visit our website at https://exactuslandsurveying.com.

