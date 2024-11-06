CMC Metals Announces Results of AGM and Granting of Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5N)

(“CMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual and Special General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders held on September 25, 2024.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company (the “Circular”), namely:

Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Appointing Manning Elliott LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor’s compensation.

Approving the Incentive Stock Option Plan for the Company.



A total of 10,493,653 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 6.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR VOTES

AGAINST VOTES

WITHHELD Number of Director to be set at five 99.56% 0.44% 0 Kevin Brewer as Director 99.00% 0.00% 1.00% Douglas Coleman as Director 99.34% 0.00% 0.66% Jose Manuel Delgado Canedo as Director 99.00% 0.00% 1.00% John Land as Director 99.30% 0.00% 0.70% Appointment of Auditors 99.60% 0.00% 0.40% Adoption of Stock Option Plan 98.27% 1.73% 0.00% Other Business 98.48% 1.52% 0.00%



The Company further wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 2,100,000 stock options (each an “Option) to certain directors, officers, staff, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Rolling Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.025 per Share. The options are subject to a four month hold period to March 7, 2025 and then the holder can exercise the option at anytime for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company’s option plan.

The Company will provide a detailed review of activities and outline of future proposed work and issue an updated newsletter which will be posted on our website in the very near future.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy and Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

On behalf of the Board:

“Kevin Brewer”

President, CEO and Director

CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.

President, CEO and Director

Tel: (709) 327-8013

kbrewer80@hotmail.com

Suite 1000-409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2T6

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer.

