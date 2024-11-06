Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of a portion of Miller Pipeline’s Municipal Services Division

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Expansion

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions ™ today announced the acquisition of assets comprised of a portion of Miller Pipeline LLC’s municipal services division operations. The division will now operate as part of the Azuria family of companies.

The purchase covers solely Miller Pipeline’s cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining services for the water and wastewater market, Expanded-In-Place PVC Lining Systems (EX Method), and the manufacturing and installation of WEKO-SEAL®. All other Miller Pipeline products and services will continue to be owned and operated by Miller Pipeline, an Artera Services, LLC company.

EX Pipe is high strength, unplasticized PVC manufactured under strict quality procedures using odorless, environmentally safe materials. EX Pipe is expanded in place, as opposed to cured in place, and yields factory-controlled, ASTM F-1504 uniform quality. WEKO-SEAL is a flexible rubber leak clamp that ensures a non-corrodible, bottle-tight seal around the full inside circumference of the pipe-joint area.

“These newly acquired products and services fit well into our portfolio of municipal solutions,” said Rob Tullman, President & CEO, Azuria Water Solutions. “We welcome the opportunity to bring additional sustainable offerings to more customers across North America.”

Chris Schuler, Vice President of Municipal Services, at Miller Pipeline will join Azuria and lead the new WEKO-SEAL team.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com.

About Miller Pipeline LLC

Miller Pipeline, an Artera company, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., is one of the nation’s premier natural gas distribution contractors with more than 70 years of experience in the utilities infrastructure industry. Established in 1953, Miller Pipeline operates in nearly two dozen states and has over 5,000 employees. Miller Pipeline provides quality construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation products and services to natural gas, municipal water, and wastewater utilities throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.millerpipeline.com.



For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications

Azuria Water Solutions

bkerley@azuria.com

