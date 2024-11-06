Foresight Ventures Partners with The Block to Foster World-Class Conversations at Emergence Conference in Prague

SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Ventures, the leading global Web3 investment firm, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with The Block to co-host the highly anticipated Emergence Conference, an event gathering all the bright minds to shape the future of the global cryptocurrency landscape. This world-class event is set to take place at the iconic Prague Congress Center from December 5 to 6, drawing industry leaders from across the globe.

The event boasts a stellar lineup of executive speakers from the industry's top institutions, including Wintermute, a16z Crypto Solana, Binance, and Tether. Attendees will witness a confluence of groundbreaking ideas and strategies from these crypto pioneers, making Emergence one of the most significant conferences on the 2024 global crypto calendar.

Designed to leverage The Block’s unrivaled data and research platform, the Emergence Conference will serve as the ultimate conduit connecting critical segments of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This unique event will act as a bridge between cutting-edge blockchain technology and institutional capital, aligning the interests of Wall Street with crypto-native enterprises to fuel innovation and growth.

As a premier supporter of the event, Foresight Ventures is poised to elevate the dialogue by sharing its deep insights into the booming Asian crypto market. The firm will also provide go-to-market (GTM) guidance for Web3 startups seeking to scale in Asia, solidifying its role as a pivotal player in global crypto expansion.

"We are dedicated to becoming a think-tank that garners ideas from East and West in the crypto landscape, facilitating the most innovative concepts to reach broader markets," said Forest Bai, Co-founder of Foresight Ventures. "Our collaboration with The Block empowers us to continue championing transformative initiatives that push the boundaries of the digital asset space. Together, we aim to catalyze the next wave of innovation that will reshape the global financial ecosystem."

Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, reiterated the event’s significance: "With the significant amount of knowledge gathered on The Block's platform over the past 5 years, Emergence is more than just a conference; it is a strategic platform for high-level executives to be inspired by curated discussions on the most pressing challenges facing our industry. From navigating regulatory uncertainty to charting the future of crypto asset management, Emergence will be a crucial touchpoint for the decision-makers steering the direction of our rapidly evolving ecosystem."

In addition to thought-provoking discussions and industry-shaping panels, Emergence will offer attendees an exclusive, world-class experience unlike any other. VIP participants will enjoy private dinners in some of Prague’s most historic venues, including the iconic Prague Castle, fostering an intimate setting for key industry leaders to build connections and partnerships in an atmosphere steeped in history and grandeur.

The event will explore cutting-edge themes, including technological challenges and opportunities shaping various blockchain ecosystems, and will foster deep discussions on scaling, decentralization, and transformative applications across the crypto space. Executives from major Layer One networks will collaborate on the future of decentralized finance, while exploring real-world use cases that are set to redefine industry standards.

As the digital asset landscape continues to mature, Emergence will tackle the most imminent market developments and nuances, including the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the evolving regulatory frameworks shaping the industry. Attendees will benefit from the insights of government officials, legal experts, and key industry figures, who will provide clarity on compliance strategies and the legislative changes that are poised to impact the market.

With over 2,000 expected participants and more than 80 leading speakers, Emergence is poised to redefine the industry conference model, offering unparalleled access to some of the most influential voices in crypto. Interested participants can secure their tickets at emergence.xyz, while companies eager to explore exclusive sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to reach out using the contacts provided below.

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the leading global crypto venture capital firm, managing over $400 million in AUM across 150+ investments. With a research-driven approach, Foresight Ventures bridges Eastern and Western markets, focusing on early-stage opportunities in Web3. Its diverse portfolio spans blockchain infrastructure, AI and consumer applications with investments in top companies like Bitget, Aptos, TON and Morph. Through its premier owned media network, including The Block, Foresight News, Coinness and BlockTempo, the firm provides exposure to transformative technologies that shape the future of financial ecosystems.

Foresight Ventures backs the boldest upcoming innovations, encouraging concepts that challenge conventional platforms with real-life use cases built on emerging technologies. Dedicated to accelerating crypto adoption for billions of people worldwide, Foresight Ventures breaks down barriers empowering global financial freedom and inclusion to all.

Twitter: https://x.com/ForesightVen || Email: fv@foresightventures.com

About The Block

The Block is an information services company empowering smart decisions for those who invest in, work with, make decisions about, and seek to understand digital assets. For industry news, visit us at www.theblock.co or for research and analysis on events shaping the ecosystem, users can visit www.theblock.pro.

Emergence Event Contacts:

Sponsorships and Sales: Gina DeFelice, gdefelice@theblock.co

Press Inquiries: M Group Strategic Communications, emergencepress@mgroupsc.com

Contact

PR team

Foresight Ventures

fv@foresightventures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.