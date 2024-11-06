NETSOL Technologies Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 13 at 9:00 am ET

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2024. Following the call, management will host a question-and-answer session.

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Dial-In: 877-407-0789

International Dial-In: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID: NETSOL.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Toll-Free Replay Dial-In: 844-512-2921

International Replay Dial-In: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13750042

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

netsol@imsinvestorrelations.com

+1 203-972-9200

