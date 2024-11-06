Invivyd to Participate in the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Submit Release
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference taking place November 11-13, 2024.

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET
Location: Boston, MA

The live webcast link will be available in the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:
Media Relations
(781) 208-1747
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-1747
investors@invivyd.com


