Vishay Intertechnology Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Highlights

  • 3Q 2024 revenues of $735.4 million
  • Gross margin was 20.5% and included the negative impact of approximately 150 basis points related to the addition of Newport
  • GAAP loss per share of ($0.14); adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share
  • 3Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.88 with book-to-bill of 0.79 for semiconductors and 0.97 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months

“For the third consecutive quarter this year, revenue has held fairly constant, reflecting a prolonged period of inventory de-stocking as the pace of consumption by industrial customers remains slow, backlogs are pushed out and macroeconomic conditions in Europe worsen,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. “While the industry remains in a downcycle, we are making the necessary adjustments to manage costs while continuing to execute our five-year strategic plan. We are preparing to participate fully in the next industry up-cycle and we are putting the foundation in place to capitalize on the longer term demand catalysts of e-mobility and sustainability to drive faster revenue growth, and improve profitability and returns on invested capital.”

4Q 2024 Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $720 million +/- $20 million, with gross profit margin in the range of 20.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24b8e37c574c42d897f4df9a7a5aa306. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); and EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as free cash, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. The calculations of these measures are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, returns on invested capital, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "intend," "suggest," "guide," "will," "expect," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; that the Newport wafer fab will not be integrated successfully into the Company’s overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; that the fab’s standards, procedures and controls will not be brought into conformance within the Company’s operation; difficulties in transitioning and retaining fab employees following the acquisition; difficulties in consolidating facilities and transferring processes and know-how; the diversion of our management’s attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:                                                   
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President – Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.            
Summary of Operations            
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)            
             
  Fiscal quarters ended  
  September 28,
2024		   June 29,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
             
Net revenues $ 735,353     $ 741,239     $ 853,653    
Costs of products sold   584,470       578,369       616,010    
Gross profit   150,883       162,870       237,643    
Gross margin   20.5 %     22.0 %     27.8 %  
             
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   128,545       124,953       122,513    
Restructuring and severance costs   40,614       -       -    
Operating income (loss)   (18,276 )     37,917       115,130    
Operating margin   -2.5 %     5.1 %     13.5 %  
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense   (6,596 )     (6,657 )     (7,153 )  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       -       (18,874 )  
Other   803       5,011       7,409    
Total other income (expense) - net   (5,793 )     (1,646 )     (18,618 )  
             
Income (loss) before taxes   (24,069 )     36,271       96,512    
             
Income tax expense (benefit)   (5,076 )     12,391       30,557    
             
Net earnings (loss)   (18,993 )     23,880       65,955    
             
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   306       347       426    
             
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (19,299 )   $ 23,533     $ 65,529    
             
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (0.14 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.47    
             
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (0.14 )   $ 0.17     $ 0.47    
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   136,793       137,326       139,083    
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   136,793       138,084       140,001    
             
Cash dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10    
             


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Summary of Operations        
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)        
         
  Nine fiscal months ended  
  September 28, 2024   September 30, 2023  
         
Net revenues $ 2,222,871     $ 2,616,809    
Costs of products sold   1,738,711       1,842,980    
Gross profit   484,160       773,829    
Gross margin   21.8 %     29.6 %  
         
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   381,234       365,515    
Restructuring and severance costs   40,614       -    
Operating income   62,312       408,314    
Operating margin   2.8 %     15.6 %  
         
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense   (19,749 )     (18,677 )  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       (18,874 )  
Other   13,901       15,995    
Total other income (expense) - net   (5,848 )     (21,556 )  
         
Income before taxes   56,464       386,758    
         
Income tax expense   20,134       113,199    
         
Net earnings   36,330       273,559    
         
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   1,172       1,211    
         
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 35,158     $ 272,348    
         
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.26     $ 1.95    
         
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.25     $ 1.94    
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   137,281       139,828    
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   138,039       140,577    
         
Cash dividends per share $ 0.30     $ 0.30    
         


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets        
(Unaudited - In thousands)        
         
  September 28, 2024   December 31, 2023  
         
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 643,771     $ 972,719    
Short-term investments   13,491       35,808    
Accounts receivable, net   428,558       426,674    
Inventories:        
Finished goods   173,353       167,083    
Work in process   290,597       267,339    
Raw materials   223,254       213,098    
Total inventories   687,204       647,520    
         
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   237,749       214,443    
Total current assets   2,010,773       2,297,164    
         
Property and equipment, at cost:        
Land   84,851       77,006    
Buildings and improvements   769,865       719,387    
Machinery and equipment   3,291,983       3,053,868    
Construction in progress   295,147       290,593    
Allowance for depreciation   (2,963,103 )     (2,846,208 )  
    1,478,743       1,294,646    
         
Right of use assets   125,969       126,829    
Deferred income taxes   160,900       137,394    
Goodwill   255,323       201,416    
Other intangible assets, net   83,427       72,333    
Other assets   105,223       110,141    
Total assets $ 4,220,358     $ 4,239,923    
         


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)      
(Unaudited - In thousands)        
         
  September 28, 2024   December 31, 2023  
         
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable $ 209,864     $ 191,002    
Payroll and related expenses   150,726       161,940    
Lease liabilities   27,625       26,485    
Other accrued expenses   275,159       239,350    
Income taxes   51,052       73,098    
Total current liabilities   714,426       691,875    
         
Long-term debt less current portion   820,799       818,188    
U.S. transition tax payable   -       47,027    
Deferred income taxes   112,110       95,776    
Long-term lease liabilities   101,012       102,830    
Other liabilities   105,834       87,918    
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   192,614       195,503    
Total liabilities   2,046,795       2,039,117    
         
Equity:        
Vishay stockholders' equity        
Common stock   13,358       13,319    
Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210    
Capital in excess of par value   1,302,335       1,291,499    
Retained earnings   1,035,395       1,041,372    
Treasury stock (at cost)   (199,440 )     (161,656 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   14,808       10,337    
Total Vishay stockholders' equity   2,167,666       2,196,081    
Noncontrolling interests   5,897       4,725    
Total equity   2,173,563       2,200,806    
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,220,358     $ 4,239,923    
         


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows        
(Unaudited - In thousands)    
  Nine fiscal months ended  
  September 28, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Operating activities        
Net earnings $ 36,330     $ 273,559    
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   155,272       133,910    
Gain on disposal of property and equipment   (1,168 )     (495 )  
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   27,163       27,469    
Deferred income taxes   (13,667 )     20,654    
Stock compensation expense   14,928       11,610    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       18,874    
Other   14,506       7,574    
Change in U.S. transition tax liability   (37,622 )     (27,670 )  
Change in repatriation tax liability   (15,000 )     -    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired   (74,696 )     (106,050 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities   106,046       359,435    
         
Investing activities        
Capital expenditures   (175,175 )     (184,079 )  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   1,397       1,034    
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired   (200,185 )     (5,003 )  
Purchase of short-term investments   (101,263 )     (82,166 )  
Maturity of short-term investments   123,561       308,021    
Other investing activities   (1,220 )     (1,219 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   (352,885 )     36,588    
         
Financing activities        
Proceeds from long-term borrowings   -       750,000    
Repurchase of convertible senior notes due 2025   -       (386,745 )  
Net payments on revolving credit facility   -       (42,000 )  
Debt issuance and amendment costs   (1,062 )     (26,547 )  
Cash paid for capped call   -       (94,200 )  
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (37,467 )     (38,207 )  
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (3,629 )     (3,629 )  
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury   (37,784 )     (57,661 )  
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   -       (867 )  
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (4,092 )     (3,994 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (84,034 )     96,150    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,925       (7,879 )  
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (328,948 )     484,294    
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   972,719       610,825    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 643,771     $ 1,095,119    
         


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.            
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share            
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)            
  Fiscal quarters ended   Nine fiscal months ended  
  September 28,
2024		   June 29,
2024		     September 30,
2023		   September 28,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
                       
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (19,299 )   $ 23,533     $ 65,529     $ 35,158     $ 272,348    
                       
Reconciling items affecting operating income:                      
Restructuring and severance costs $ 40,614     $ -     $ -     $ 40,614     $ -    
                       
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):                      
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ -     $ -     $ 18,874     $ -     $ 18,874    
                       
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):                      
Tax effects of pre-tax items above   (10,299 )     -       (498 )     (10,299 )     (498 )  
                       
Adjusted net earnings $ 11,016     $ 23,533     $ 83,905     $ 65,473     $ 290,724    
                       
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   137,558       138,084       140,001       138,039       140,577    
                       
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.08     $ 0.17     $ 0.60     $ 0.47     $ 2.07    
                       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.  
Reconciliation of Free Cash  
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Nine fiscal months ended  
  September 28,
2024		   June 29,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 28,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,565     $ (24,730 )   $ 122,303     $ 106,046     $ 359,435    
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   132       514       21       1,397       1,034    
Less: Capital expenditures   (59,527 )     (62,564 )     (66,829 )     (175,175 )     (184,079 )  
Free cash $ (8,830 )   $ (86,780 )   $ 55,495     $ (67,732 )   $ 176,390    
                     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.  
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
  Fiscal quarters ended   Nine fiscal months ended  
  September 28,
2024		   June 29,
2024		   September 30,
2023		   September 28,
2024		   September 30,
2023		  
                     
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (19,299 )   $ 23,533     $ 65,529     $ 35,158     $ 272,348    
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   306       347       426       1,172       1,211    
Net earnings (loss) $ (18,993 )   $ 23,880     $ 65,955     $ 36,330     $ 273,559    
                     
Interest expense $ 6,596     $ 6,657     $ 7,153     $ 19,749     $ 18,677    
Interest income   (5,230 )     (6,663 )     (9,183 )     (20,946 )     (21,419 )  
Income taxes   (5,076 )     12,391       30,557       20,134       113,199    
Depreciation and amortization   53,595       52,150       46,216       155,272       133,910    
EBITDA $ 30,892     $ 88,415     $ 140,698     $ 210,539     $ 517,926    
                     
Reconciling items                    
Restructuring and severance costs   40,614       -       -       40,614       -    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       -       18,874       -       18,874    
                     
Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,506     $ 88,415     $ 159,572     $ 251,153     $ 536,800    
                     
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   9.7 %     11.9 %     18.7 %     11.3 %     20.5 %  
                     
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues           

