nesto Recognized Among Deloitte Fast 50 Winners for Second Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nesto has been recognized by the 2024 Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

The program celebrates Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. The Fast 50 winners represent public and private companies in the tech sector that are transforming the industry. nesto proudly ranks 10th on the list.

“Our back-to-back recognition as a Deloitte Fast 50 winner is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our diverse team,” said Malik Yacoubi, Co-Founder and CEO of nesto. “With the recent acquisition of CMLS Group, we are building Canada’s mortgage ecosystem of the future”.

2024 has been a monumental year for nesto, particularly marked by the acquisition of CMLS Group , the third-largest mortgage finance group in Canada. This strategic move not only expands nesto’s reach but also positions nesto as the largest technology-enabled lender in the country, with over $60B in mortgages under administration. By merging nesto’s cutting-edge technology with CMLS’s extensive expertise, the combined entity is set to revolutionize the mortgage landscape in 2024 and beyond.

​​About nesto

nesto is Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender. The company is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish, to all Canadians. nesto is delivering on this mission by offering Canadians the most advanced direct-to-consumer digital mortgage experience. nesto also enables Canadian Financial Institutions to transform their mortgage experience via nesto’s proprietary technology: the nesto Mortgage Cloud . nesto acquired the CMLS Group in 2024, which consists of CMLS Financial and intellifi .

Awarded Canadian Mortgage Lender of the Year by the Canadian Lending Association in 2023 & 2024

Awarded Best Mortgage Lender by Forbes Advisor in 2023 & 2024

Awarded Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program winners for 2023 & 2024



​​About the Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise –Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca .

