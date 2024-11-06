Clearside Biomedical to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today George Lasezkay, PharmD, JD, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Victor Chong, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Head of Research & Development, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) to improve patient outcomes. Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company’s lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), recently completed a Phase 2b clinical trial, and planning for a Phase 3 program is underway. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

