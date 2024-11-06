Bonanza Casino Selects Signature Systems Inc. PDQ POS For Its Gaming Property

The New Point-of-Sale System Features Industry-Leading Support And A Robust Suite Of Analytics Options For The Classic Nevada Casino

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology solutions provider known for point-of-sale solutions, announced a new partnership with Bonanza Casino. SSI will be providing their signature product — PDQ POS to elevate and enhance the growing food and beverage operations at the 51-year-old Reno, NV business.

SSI's renowned point-of-sale will allow the marquee casino to measurably elevate the guest experience, maximize ROI, and enhance their brand as a gaming and entertainment destination for Reno residents and visitors.

Bonanza Casino will be taking advantage of SSI’s ability to convert any pre-existing POS hardware, installing PDQ POS in all three of their on-location profit centers and adding eight tablets to bolster the ability for guests to purchase food or drinks without leaving their game. When the casino’s conversion is finished, the new POS will be integrated to Konami Synkros and Avigilon’s security suite for the first time in Bonanza Casino’s history.

“We took time to evaluate SSI, speaking to industry colleagues about their experience using PDQ POS. Once we we finished our due diligence, the choice was obvious for us.” Said Ryan Sheltra, General Manager of Bonanza Casino, “One thing that immediately struck us was that SSI didn’t just put our needs on a roadmap, they wrote their commitments to us into our contract.”

Bonanza Casino represents the first boutique casino in Nevada to choose PDQ POS for their point-of-sale needs. Signature Systems Inc. has partnered with dozens of casinos across the country, including those in PA, NY, CA, OK, LA, MD and in other states, but had yet to break into the state best known for gaming.

“We’re grateful to our customers who shared their experiences with Bonanza Casino,” said John White, EVP/CIO of Signature Systems, Inc. “This partnership is especially meaningful to us, not simply because we’re serving a legacy location in Nevada, but because this partnership was brought about by the continued positive sentiment of the casinos we’ve partnered with over the past several years.”

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

Bonanza Casino, a family owned and operated business, first opened its doors in 1973 and is celebrating its 51st year of business. A favorite with locals, the Bonanza Casino is home to over 400 of the latest slot machines and a William Hill Sports Book. The Bonanza Casino is also home to two restaurants, the Cactus Creek Prime Steakhouse, voted 10-Time Best of Nevada winner by Nevada Magazine as well as being a four-time Wine Spectator Award of Excellence recipient, and the Branding Iron Café.

