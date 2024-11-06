Crown to Participate in Electro Scan’s Lead Webinar on November 12th

Featuring Crown’s Element 82 and PE Pipelines Businesses in Discussion on Lead Detection and Pipeline Remediation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting edge technology solutions that benefit communities and the environment, today announced that it will participate in Electro Scan Inc.’s Lead Webinar on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will focus on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recently passed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), provide project updates from the City of Baltimore, discuss best practices for identifying buried drinking water pipes with smaller agencies in Florida and New York, and highlight Crown’s comprehensive lead pipe identification and remediation solution through its Elements 82 and PE Pipelines businesses.

“We are pleased to join the Electro Scan team at this important event to share best practices and lessons learned from all our ongoing lead detection and remediation projects,” says David Kinsella, President, Element 82 and PE Pipelines.

“With an estimated 100 million unidentified water service pipelines in the U.S., Crown’s services partnership with Electro Scan represents a major opportunity to support the EPA’s effort to create safer communities through its LCRI legislation. While the EPA now requires all lead drinking water pipes to be removed over a ten-year period, unidentified or unknown pipes must be treated the same as lead pipes and removed. As a result, water utilities have an incentive to identify unknown pipe materials, as non-lead,” concluded Mr. Kinsella.

California-based Electro Scan Inc. is the developer of the only commercially available machine-intelligent solution capable of automatically identifying buried copper, galvanized, plastic and lead pipe, without digging or excavation.

“Crown has become our ‘go-to’ services partner in response to unprecedented demand from America’s 40,000+ water systems to reduce the number of unknown pipe materials,” says Chuck Hansen, CEO, Electro Scan Inc. “The ability for Crown to offer a ‘find & fix’ solution – combining Element 82 and PE Pipelines – makes for a compelling platform to ensure the future water quality for Americans.”

Webcast Information

Event: Electro Scan’s Lead Webinar

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Registration: https://www.electroscan.com/lcri-swordfish-webinar-november-12-2024/

For more information about the event, please send an email to Crown Investor Relations at info@crownek.com.

About Electro Scan Inc.

Electro Scan is an independent, impartial and innovative partner to utilities, municipal water and sewer agencies, and consulting engineering firms in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market. The company designs, develops, markets, and provides inspection services to certify repairs, rehabilitation, leak locations, pipe materials, and condition assessment of existing infrastructure. Patented and patent-pending technology locates buried lead pipes, finds & quantifies pipeline leakage, and tests Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) and certifies trenchless rehabilitation as leak-free.

About Crown

Crown (Nasdaq: CRKN) is an innovative solutions provider dedicated to benefiting communities and the environment. Comprised of three business divisions, Smart Windows, Fiber Optics, and Water Solutions, Crown is developing and delivering cutting edge solutions that are challenging the status quo and redefining industry standards. For more information, please visit www.crownek.com.

