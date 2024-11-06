Submit Release
Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. ET)
Location: London, UK
Format: Fireside Chat

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 2:10 p.m. ET
Location: Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, FL
Format: Fireside Chat

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. ET
Location: Intercontinental Miami Hotel in Miami, FL
Format: Panel Discussion

Live webcasts of the presentations and any accompanying materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

IR and Media Contact
Courtney O’Konek, Vice President, Corporate Communications
media@olema.com


