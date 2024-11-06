Boston, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith welcomes transportation discipline leaders Justin Feek and Jesse Loftin to the firm. In his new role as a management specialist and long-range transportation planning discipline leader, Justin Feek will focus on mentoring technical staff, showcasing our planning work in the marketplace, partnering with client service teams on key planning opportunities, and engaging in priority projects to expand our long-range transportation planning services and grow our planning practice. As transportation engineer and roadway discipline leader, Jesse Loftin will play an important role in growing the firm’s transportation business and technical capabilities for projects in the western U.S.

With 20 years of experience, Feek offers expertise in performance-based planning, developing and managing delivery of capital improvement plans, transportation improvement programs, transportation area studies, corridor studies, multimodal planning, MPO administration, grant application development, as well as stakeholder and public outreach. He brings state, county, and city transportation planning experience across multiple states.

Feek has a bachelor’s degree in regional development from the University of Arizona. With his focus area in long-range transportation planning, Feek enjoys, “understanding the unique natural and social opportunities and constraints facing communities and working to improve the quality of life and transportation choices for people of all walks of life.”

Loftin has nearly two decades of transportation experience including design of roadways, bridges, traffic controls, drainage, stormwater pollution prevention plans and retaining walls. Most notably, he served as the deputy project manager for the high-profile $1.6 billion SH99 (Grand Parkway) Segment B-1 project for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Houston District and the State Loop 360 project, Pennybacker Bridge to Ranch to Market Road (RM) 2222 Highway for TxDOT Austin District. His experience includes working on diverging diamond interchanges and complex highway geometry and schematic design. He is also skilled in managing multidisciplinary teams and design-build procurement processes.

Loftin holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University and is pre-certified in 10 TxDOT work categories. He is a registered Professional Engineer in both Texas and Oklahoma.

