ECD Auto Design’s Newest One-of-One Classic Jaguar E-Type Restomod Heads to Michigan – Introducing “The Farmington Hills Commission”





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the premier builder of custom one-of-one luxury vehicles, proudly announces the debut of its latest masterpiece, "The Farmington Hills Commission." This unique Classic Jaguar E-Type restomod combines the iconic lines and heritage of the Jaguar E-Type with the powerhouse performance of a GM LT1 V8 engine, redefining elegance and power for the modern era. Created as a one-of-one commission, "The Farmington Hills Commission" will soon make its way to its new home in Michigan, embodying ECD’s commitment to delivering bespoke automotive experiences tailored to the unique tastes of each client.

With a GM LT1 V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this E-Type restomod brings a new level of performance and handling to the classic E-Type silhouette, ensuring powerful acceleration and smooth transitions. The vehicle’s Fosseway braking system, complete with 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers on vented rotors, ensures superior stopping power, while the GAZ adjustable sport suspension and custom fast steering rack deliver a responsive, dynamic drive.

The exterior of "The Farmington Hills Commission" is finished in Narvik Black gloss, paired with chrome accents to enhance its classic aesthetic. Custom 16-inch wire wheels with Pirelli Cinturato performance tires and an OEM-style quad-pipe fantail exhaust complete the exterior look, while LED lighting and a custom headlight conversion kit offer modern functionality within the car’s vintage appeal. This remarkable build captures the spirit of the original E-Type with tasteful, contemporary enhancements, ready to turn Motor City heads along Michigan roads.

Inside, this E-Type restomod showcases ECD’s craftsmanship with luxurious touches at every turn. The OEM Series 3-style seats, wrapped in Amalfi Black leather with vertical stitching, deliver timeless style and comfort, and heated seating offers added luxury. The brushed aluminum finishes on the center dash and A/C panels complement the black leather accents, while the mahogany wood-rimmed MOMO Super Grand Prix steering wheel provides an elevated driving experience. Custom metal toggle switches and Speedhut gauges, featuring black faces with crisp white numbers, preserve the car’s classic charm while adding a refined touch. These modern gauges offer a digital upgrade that subtly nods to the vintage aesthetic, seamlessly blending timeless style with contemporary technology. A classic-style Bluetooth-enabled radio with Pioneer speakers subtly incorporates modern audio capabilities.

"The Farmington Hills Commission" is a testament to ECD Auto Design’s dedication to excellence and innovation. This one-of-a-kind Jaguar E-Type restomod is a stunning addition to any collector’s lineup and is now set to bring timeless elegance and modern performance to its new Michigan home.

Base Specification:

Model: Series 3

Body Style: Roadster

Powertrain and Transmission:

Engine: GM LT1 V8

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Suspension, Steering and Braking:

Suspension: GAZ Adjustable Sport Suspension

Steering: Custom Fast Steering Rack

Brakes: Fosseway - 6 piston front/4 piston rear calipers, vented rotors and modern compound pads.



Exhaust:

Style: OEM Quad-Pipe Fantail



Exterior Paint and Finishes:

Paint Finish: Gloss

Body Color: Narvik Black

Exterior Detail: Chrome Accents



Wheels and Tires:

Wheel Style: 16-Inch Wire Wheels

Tire Model: 16-Inch Pirelli Cinturato Performance Tires

Additional Exterior Features:

Bumpers: Chrome

Lighting: LED

Headlights: Vintage Series 1 LED Conversion

Hood/Canvas Top Color: Black

Interior Features:

Front Seats: OEM Series 3 design, wrapped in Amalfi black leather

Seat Details: Fluted vertical stitching in middle inserts; stitching color in Garrett Black

Seat Heating: Heated seats

Stitch Pattern: Vertical Lines

Dash and Center Console:

Dash: OEM style, wrapped in approved leather with brushed aluminum finish on center gauges and A/C/radio panels

Center Console: Wrapped in black leather with brushed aluminum panels across the middle section

Switches: Custom metal toggle switches with rubber tips on the dash



Interior Styling and Upholstery:

Door Cards: OEM style, wrapped in approved leather

Steering Wheel: MOMO Super Grand Prix, mahogany wood rim, and chrome spokes

Gauges: Modern digital gauge pack with a nod to vintage styling

Carpet: Black

Hood/Canvas Top Color: Black



I.C.E. & Electronics:

Radio: Classic style with Bluetooth connectivity and CD player

Speakers: Pioneer

Subwoofer: Pioneer

Additional: USB outlets, automatic headlights, air conditioning, TPMS sensor, keyless entry, custom keyless push start button

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

