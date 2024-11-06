Affimed to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results & Corporate Update on November 14, 2024

MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that it will release third quarter 2024 results and corporate update on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST / 14:30 CET.

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast. The live audio webcast of the call will be available in the “Webcasts” section on the “Investors” page of the Affimed website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts-and-corporate-presentation/. To access the call by phone, please use link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb9251d6bc6504a4da37a53cdb1b0ac94, and you will be provided with dial-in details and a pin number.

Note: To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link for 30 days following the call.

