BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the following conferences:

2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. ET.

7 th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET. Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact :

John Bluth

+1 919 859 7910

jbluth@biocryst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.