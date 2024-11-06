NYSE: HII Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) (“Huntington Ingalls”).

On October 31, 2024, Huntington Ingalls reported disappointing third-quarter earnings that fell considerably short of analyst estimates, including a 34.2% miss on EPS, and cut its full-year guidance. Additionally, Huntington Ingalls reported that the company’s gross and operating margins both fell from the same quarter in the previous year. Following this news, Huntington Ingalls stock dropped over 26%, from a close of $250.49 per share on October 30, 2024, to close at $184.96 per share on October 31, 2024.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

