Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA)
    Monday, November 11, 2024
    Fireside Chat at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA)
    Wednesday, November 13, 2024
    Available for 1x1 meetings
    Fireside Chat at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

