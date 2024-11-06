Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here.

Webcast replays of the presentations will be available for two weeks following the presentations in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology of its kind that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Investor and Media Contact

Ezgi Yagci

Vice President, Investor Relations

ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com

617-549-2443

