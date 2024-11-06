Neurones: Organic growth up 10.5% in 3rd quarter 2024
PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2024 revenues Nanterre, November 6, 2024 (after trading)
Organic growth up 10.5% in 3rd quarter 2024
|(not audited, in millions of euros)
|2023
|2024
|growth
|of which organic
|3rd quarter revenues
|177
|196.7
|+ 11.1%
|+ 10.5%
|Total as at the end-September
|545.7
|599.1
|+ 9.8%
|+ 8.9%
Achievements
NEURONES posted double-digit organic growth in the 3rd quarter.
The most notable advances continue to be in Data, Digital Projects, Cybersecurity, Sovereign and Secure Cloud (SecNumCloud).
Total turnover is down 3 points (14.3% vs. 17.3% a year ago).
Over the entire nine-month period, operating profit * amounted to 9.6% of revenues.
Outlook
For 2024, NEURONES confirms its forecasts made at the beginning of the year (around €800 million in revenues and 9.5% in operating profit).
* not audited and after inclusion of 0.8% of expenses related to bonus shares.
About NEURONES
With 7,100 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – ‘PEA-PME’ eligible
www.neurones.net
|
Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
jpbrutin@oconnection.fr
|
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
|
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net
Attachment
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.