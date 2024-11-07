Inc. and Syracuse University's D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families Unveil The 2025 Vet100 List

Vet100 2024 recipients

Annual Ranking Honors 100 Fastest-growing Veteran-Owned and Operated Businesses

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Business Media, in partnership with Syracuse University's D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), has announced the eighth annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned-and-operated businesses. The ranking was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the United States. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

“We are proud to partner with the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families in recognizing these outstanding veteran leaders and the significant contributions they make to our economy and communities. Their success stories inspire us all and reaffirm the vital role veterans play in shaping the future of business in America,” said Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief.

This year, 31 veteran-owned businesses have the distinction of making repeat appearances on the Vet100 list. The honorees employ more than 10,500 people throughout the country, and almost 25 percent of those businesses appearing on the Vet100 list are alumni of the IVMF’s programs. This year’s list also includes 17 female CEOs, whom IVMF supports through its Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) program.

“Veteran entrepreneurs apply leadership and management skills learned from their military service to fuel their business growth and benefit local communities,” said Dr. Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor as well as the Founder and Executive Director of the D’Aniello IVMF. “These business owners are a critical component of the small business landscape, and we’re excited to see IVMF program graduates recognized by Inc. Business Media, particularly those who are enjoying recurring placement on the Vet100 list. We appreciate Inc.’s ongoing commitment to highlighting these success stories. We all take pride in moments like these and we’re grateful for the continued partnership with Inc. Business Media.”

The 2025 Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized in March of 2025, during IVMF’s Veteran EDGE Conference, which will take place in Dallas, Texas.

For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list, visit https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/Vet100/.

About Inc. Business Media and the Inc. 5000

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Syracuse University's D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 208,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow IVMF on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

