Attorney General Kaul and Bipartisan Coalition of 30 States Announce Settlement with Kroger Over Opioid Crisis

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul alongside a bipartisan coalition of thirty state attorneys general, announced today a $1.37 billion settlement agreement with Kroger, addressing the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis. Wisconsin would receive up to $21.8 million for opioid abatement, with payments anticipated to begin early next year. This would make Wisconsin due to receive more than $780 million total in national prescription opiate settlements with distributors, manufacturers, pharmacies, and consultants.

“We’ve made major progress in getting accountability from companies that contributed to the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “With more resources available, more can be done to combat this epidemic.”

In addition, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

Kroger operates more than 100 grocery stores across Wisconsin under its own name and its subsidiaries, which include Harris Teeter, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, and Mariano’s.

You can read the settlement between Kroger and the state of Wisconsin here.