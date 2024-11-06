Family-Law Judge Had No Authority to Order Relinquishment of Firearm, C.A. Holds

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has reversed an order to a lawyer/business executive to relinquish a firearm—a command the justices said a family law judge had no authority to issue—but spurned the party’s request to invalidate a directive not to communicate with the children’s coaches or therapists.

