Family-Law Judge Had No Authority to Order Relinquishment of Firearm, C.A. Holds

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has reversed an order to a lawyer/business executive to relinquish a firearm—a command the justices said a family law judge had no authority to issue—but spurned the party’s request to invalidate a directive not to communicate with the children’s coaches or therapists.

