U.S. and Malaysian Armed Forces Deepen Cooperation through CARAT Malaysia 2024

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, CARAT has become a flagship example of U.S.-Malaysia defense collaboration, underscoring both nations’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. This year’s CARAT Malaysia highlighted an impressive scope of naval capabilities and fortified the foundation of a partnership spanning four decades.

"I’m incredibly proud of our strong security partnership with Malaysia – a foundational pillar of the U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership and a cornerstone of regional stability,” said U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan. “For 40 years, our military cooperation has steadily grown in strength, and today, we conduct 14 joint exercises annually, deepening our commitment to peace and security.”

During the exercise, participants trained on a full spectrum of naval capabilities. These cooperative evolutions highlighted the ability of Malaysia and the United States to work together towards the common goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The ashore phase featured subject matter expert exchanges and a variety of joint training opportunities. These included dive and salvage training, aviation and information sharing, force protection, cyber security, maritime domain awareness, and maritime law and law enforcement.

At-sea training was conducted in the Strait of Malacca where U.S. Navy assets were joined by ships and aircraft from the Royal Malaysian Navy for events focused on building interoperability and strengthening relationships.

The exercise demonstrated the bilateral force’s ability to work together through numerous events, including tactics designed to enhance communication as ships sail together in complex maneuvers. Other focus areas included surface warfare, mobile diving and salvage, replenishment-at-sea approaches and visit, board, search and seizure.

“The objectives of this exercise have not only been a platform for training and development but also a powerful testament to our shared commitment to regional security and cooperation,” said Royal Malaysian Navy First Admiral Dr. Tay Yap Leong, commander, Diving and Mine Warfare. “The lessons learned here will be crucial as we prepare for future challenges, reminding us that our strength lies not just in our capabilities, but in our ability to work as a cohesive unit.”

Malaysia has been part of the CARAT exercise series since it began in 1995. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a continuation of 30 years of maritime engagements between the U.S. Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy serving to enhance mutual capabilities in ensuring maritime security and stability.

Participating U.S. assets include the U.S Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), with an embarked MH-60R helicopter, and a P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance patrol aircraft, Personnel from U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, 72, 73, 75, and 76, Command, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, and Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Royal Malaysian Navy participating assets include the Kedah-class offshore patrol vessel, KD Terengganu (F 174), the Keris-class littoral mission ship KD Rencong (114), a Eurocopter AS 550 Fennec helicopter, an F/A-18D Hornet multi-role fighter, and two AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore. DESRON 7 also functions as the CTF-76 Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements as the executing agent of Commander, Task Group CARAT.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.