Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,209 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1007416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2024 – 10:40 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 5 Dummerston, VT

VIOLATIONS: Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Courtney L. Stone

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on U.S. Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. Subsequent investigation found that the operator, identified as Courtney L. Stone (36), was in possession of cocaine and violated active court-ordered conditions of release. Stone was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Stone was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 12/31/2024 at 8:30 AM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 – 8:30 AM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more