Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1007416
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2024 – 10:40 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 5 Dummerston, VT
VIOLATIONS: Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Courtney L. Stone
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on U.S. Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. Subsequent investigation found that the operator, identified as Courtney L. Stone (36), was in possession of cocaine and violated active court-ordered conditions of release. Stone was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Stone was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 12/31/2024 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 – 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.