Westminster Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1007416

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2024 – 10:40 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 5 Dummerston, VT

VIOLATIONS: Possession of Cocaine, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Courtney L. Stone

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on U.S. Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. Subsequent investigation found that the operator, identified as Courtney L. Stone (36), was in possession of cocaine and violated active court-ordered conditions of release. Stone was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Stone was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 12/31/2024 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 – 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.