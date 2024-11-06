President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the Seminole Tribe of Florida to supplement the tribe’s efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Milton beginning on Oct. 5, 2024, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the Seminole Tribe of Florida and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Milton. For a period of 90 days of the tribe’s choosing within the first 120 days from the start of the incident period, assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program is authorized at 100% of the total eligible costs.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Leda M. Khoury has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.