Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,209 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Center in Newport Scheduled to Close on November 9

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at the Newport City Municipal Building at 222 Main Street is scheduled to permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The center’s hours until then are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center was opened for residents affected by the storms and flooding that took place July 9-11 and July 29-31 and who wanted to speak to FEMA and other disaster recovery specialists in person. 

Residents don’t need to visit the DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. Other ways to register before the Nov. 25th deadline include:

  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • With the FEMA mobile app
  • Calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in multiple languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or another relay service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.                                

After the deadline, FEMA specialists will still be available to help applicants. Those who have already applied to FEMA, can ask questions, update contact information and applications and get advice on appealing a FEMA determination by calling the helpline.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Center in Newport Scheduled to Close on November 9

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more