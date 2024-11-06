Disaster Recovery Center in Newport Scheduled to Close on November 9

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at the Newport City Municipal Building at 222 Main Street is scheduled to permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The center’s hours until then are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The center was opened for residents affected by the storms and flooding that took place July 9-11 and July 29-31 and who wanted to speak to FEMA and other disaster recovery specialists in person.

Residents don’t need to visit the DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. Other ways to register before the Nov. 25th deadline include:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

With the FEMA mobile app

Calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in multiple languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or another relay service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

After the deadline, FEMA specialists will still be available to help applicants. Those who have already applied to FEMA, can ask questions, update contact information and applications and get advice on appealing a FEMA determination by calling the helpline.