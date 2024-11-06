Application Period for Late-Season, Youth, & Military WAM Waterfowl Hunts Open Nov. 13-December 3

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2024-25 Late-Season, Youth, and Military Waterfowl Quota Hunts is open Nov. 13 through Dec. 3.

Applications can be made online at QuotaHunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com, the TWRA mobile app, TWRA regional offices, or any TWRA license agent. Mailed applications will not be accepted. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for the Late Season WMA Hunt. The Youth Hunt is for ages 6-15, and only veterans and active-duty military can participate in the Military Hunt.

Detailed application instructions, general waterfowl quota hunt information, and WMA locations are available at TNWildlife.org on the Quota Hunts page.

A $12 application fee and vendor fee that varies on method of submission is assessed to each application, except for individuals possessing a valid Annual, Lifetime, or Senior Sportsman License. There is no application fee for the Youth or Military Waterfowl Quota Hunt.

For Late Season Waterfowl, a person may only submit one application with up to 48 unique hunt choices; hunt choices may not be repeated. Qualifying parties must have at least four members, with a maximum of eight. There are two hunt choices for the Youth Waterfowl and two for the Military Waterfowl.

A party must be established by a party leader who will select the hunt choices for the entire party. A party number will be assigned to the leader after the application has been submitted. The leader informs the person(s) wishing to join the party of the party number. The members will choose "join a party" on their application and input the leader's party number onto their application.

TWRA's priority drawing system gives one priority point to applicants each year they apply and are not successful for any hunt. Applicants who were successfully drawn will start over with a priority of zero on their next application. If applicants in a party have varying priority points, the party will assume the highest point status of the party. If a party is unsuccessful, each party member's individual priority will increase by one point. There are no priority points for the Youth Waterfowl or the Military Waterfowl.

A successful applicant may bring up to seven additional hunters (guests) of their choice, each day of the hunt. The number of adults in a blind or pool may not exceed eight, one of which must be a permit holder. No additional party members can be added after the drawing. Permits are nontransferable.

Successful applicants will receive an email with instructions to log-in and claim their permit before 11:59 (CST) on Dec. 3. Each party member must claim their own permit. Permits will be available to print after the permit has been claimed. Individuals in the party that fail to claim their permit forfeit their individual permit but may still hunt with a permit holder in attendance at the blind. If the entire party fails to claim their permits, the site location will be forfeited.

The leftover drawings will be held Monday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. local time. The drawing locations are listed on page 85 of the 2024-25 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide.

---TWRA---