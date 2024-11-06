Wearable Camera Market Size to Surpass USD 29.38 Billion by 2032, at 14.07% CAGR - Research by S&S Insider

Wearable Camera Market Size and Share Report

The Wearable Camera Market is poised for substantial growth Owing to Surge in Content Creation and Social Media Engagement.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the S&S Insider,“The Wearable Camera Market size was USD 9.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.07% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Unleashing the Power of Wearable Cameras: How Adventure Sports and Social Media are Driving Market Growth.The camera-wearable market has exploded in recent years. The two primary drivers of this growth are participation in adventure sports and a basic human desire to share a recollection of personal life. Given the fact that approximately 82% of the U.S. population is now active on some type of social media, there is an ever-increasing need for good quality footage in real-time. The trend is especially prominent among younger demographics, such as millennials and Gen Z, who value authenticity in their online personas. Instant sharing of moments on these platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, has created a lucrative marketplace for wearable cameras. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-GoPro (Hero10 Black, Hero9 Black)-Insta360 (Insta360 ONE X2, Insta360 GO 2)-Sony (Sony FDR-X3000, Sony HDR-AS50)-Garmin (Garmin VIRB Ultra 30, Garmin VIRB 360)-DJI (DJI Osmo Action, DJI Pocket 2)-Samsung (Samsung Gear 360, Samsung Galaxy Camera 2)-Ricoh (Ricoh Theta Z1, Ricoh Theta SC2)-Vuzix (Vuzix Blade, Vuzix M400)-Snap (Snap Spectacles 3, Snap Spectacles 2)-Kodak (Kodak PIXPRO SP360, Kodak Action Cam)-Wearable Cameras (Wearable Cam, Wearable Pro)-Shenzhen Witson Technology (Witson 4K, Witson 1080P)-YI Technology (YI 4K+, YI Lite)-Viewermore (Viewermore 1080P, Viewermore Mini)-Zeblaze (Zeblaze Thor 4, Zeblaze Vibe 3)-Sena Technologies (Sena Prism Tube, Sena 10C Pro)-Bury (Bury S900, Bury 8200)-AEE Technology (AEE S71, AEE MagiCam)-Pulsar (Pulsar Helion 2, Pulsar Trail 2)-Chobi Cam (Chobi Cam One, Chobi Cam Pro)Capturing Life in Real-Time: The Rise of Wearable Cameras in the Age of Social Media.This is happening in the backdrop of a culture that is more content-creating and socially connected. Increased momentum towards documenting life experiences fuels the demand for wearable cameras. As people get progressively active on Instagram and TikTok, the demand for portable products offering high-quality features to record their life increases. Wearable cameras have emerged as the popular device for this objective. Brands often leverage user-generated content in marketing, thus making wearable cameras so much in demand since buyers capture real-time experiences and upload them to share with their friends and family.Segment Analysis: Dominating Segments in the Wearable Camera MarketHead mount shares 68% of the market share in the Year 2023 of Wearable Camera Market, because head mount has a potential use and does not require hands. The segment is especially attractive for extreme sports and outdoor activities because of features like simplicity of use, image and video quality, and user-friendliness. These devices enable easy capture of dynamic footage. The body mount segment will grow at a faster rate with increasing demand in sectors such as law enforcement and healthcare. These cameras enhance accountability while still allowing one to have unique perspectives without impeding mobility.Product Types Cameras dominated at 75%, as they are more portable and carry superior recording capabilities. Accessories are also gaining popularity and have a significant future ahead of them, based upon the demand for more customization by users of their cameras.There are different divisions of wearable cameras, with each presenting a unique product and benefits. Head mounters appear rather useful and practical to record experiences without any hassle of having to hold hands. Body mounters grow much more rapidly, particularly among professionals who, because of its practicality and reliability, show higher preferences and loyalty. Cameras remain the still market share leader. There are different divisions of wearable cameras, with each presenting a unique product and benefits. Head mounters appear rather useful and practical to record experiences without any hassle of having to hold hands. Body mounters grow much more rapidly, particularly among professionals who, because of its practicality and reliability, show higher preferences and loyalty. Cameras remain the still market share leader. Meanwhile, the accessory segment fast gains, as customers try to get the most from their camera.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Type-Head Mount-Body Mount-Ear Mount & Smart GlassBy Product-Cameras-AccessoriesBy Application-Sports & Adventure-Security-Healthcare-IndustrialRegional Developments: North America and Asia-Pacific regionTechnological advancements and consumerism are higher in North America, holding the largest 44% market share until 2023. With high disposable income and increasing interest in smart devices, the adaptation of wearable cameras in healthcare and sports industries has been encouraged in the region. GoPro still leads the market by holding quality products, like HERO series, that those who seek adventure want.The Asia-Pacific market is still likely to grow at its highest rate during 2024-2032 with accelerated urbanization and incomes in various countries. Applications in sports, tourism, and security are encouraging attention towards wearable cameras. Thus, companies like Xiaomi and Sony are entering this market with affordable yet innovative products such as the Mi Band series by Xiaomi that integrate camera functionalities.Recent Developments:-DJI Action 4 (January 2024): This action camera is designed for extreme conditions, featuring enhanced lens clarity and advanced stabilization technologies, making it ideal for outdoor activities.-Garmin Varia RCT715 (February 2024): A dual-purpose wearable camera and cyclist tail light, it captures forward and rear visuals, providing comprehensive documentation of road incidents.-GoPro Hero 12 Black (September 2023): Known for its enhanced performance in low-light conditions, this camera features improved battery life and image stability, catering to action shooters and creative content makers.-Snap Spectacles 4 (August 2023): These smart glasses come with upgraded lens capabilities and augmented reality features, allowing users to capture and share moments seamlessly with Snapchat. 