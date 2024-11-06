Deputy President Paul Mashatile on conclusion of Human Resource Development Council

Tuesday, 5 November 2024

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) has today, Tuesday, 5 November 2024, chaired a successful inaugural meeting of the newly appointed Human Resource Development Council, for the next five year term.

The newly appointed HRDC members include representatives from government, organised labour, organised business as well as civil society, and its core strategic mandate is to advise government on efforts towards building the requisite skills to meet the labour market demand.

“We look forward to your invaluable contribution and are convinced that your unique talents, abilities and experiences will further assist and re-energise efforts to realise the strategic goals of the HRDC”, said Deputy President Mashatile, in his opening remarks.

The meeting received presentations on the Reconceptualised HRD Strategy and the Master Skills Plan which will anchor policy documents for all human resource development interventions in the country.

The plan identifies four (4) strategic outcome-oriented goals as follows:

Goal 1: Improving early learning and schooling outcomes.

Goal 2: Improving the employability of the youth NEETs.

Goal 3: Improving the responsiveness of the PSET system to skills demands.

Goal 4: Improving governance, leadership and management in the public sector.

Furthermore, the meeting received updates on the establishment of the Just Energy Skills Forum which is aimed at contributing to the transformation of the energy landscape in the country, in line with the dictates of climate change. This follows the commitment made by government to launch the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan 2023-2027 in November 2022, where President Cyril Ramaphosa mandated the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) to engage with various key stakeholders in developing common approaches for South Africa.



A key element for the implementation of the JET Skills Portfolio is the establishment of a National Skills Advisory Forum, that is planned to be launched at the 5th HRDC Summit scheduled to take place on 21-22 November 2024.

The 5th HRDC Summit will bring together civil society groups, government, labour and business, to deliberate on critical skills challenges facing the country, and will be held under the theme: “Living and working in a changed world: Developing the emotional, intellectual and technical capabilities to succeed”.

The key focus of the Summit will be the Reconceptualised HRD Strategy, Master Skills Plan as well as the Launch of the JET National Skills Advisory Forum.

The summit will also discuss building foundations for learning and skills for a transformed economy as well as building a capable state.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy President Mashatile emphasised the need to embark on a new chapter towards 2029, with a renewed sense of hope and determination to drive the Human Resource Development initiatives to urgently address the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

