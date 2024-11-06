Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Congratulates President-elect Trump and Expresses Hope for Future

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many major media outlets have declared former president, and now President-elect, Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance as the winners of the historic 2024 election. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“Our organization would like to extend a strong and heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance. The American people have spoken. In a time of economic uncertainty and global unrest, we look to this new Administration to guide and protect our nation.Our small businesses and American families have earned the right to the American Dream, and the economic track record of our soon-to-be President gives me hope that we can keep the American Dream alive and attainable for everyone.Record high turnouts and neck-and-neck polling underscore the desire for change amongst the American people. And as I’ve been saying all along, the Hispanic community in particular held an unprecedented influence over our election outcome.We look forward to the next four years of collaboration and progress. We stand ready to help the new Administration take a focus on the cost of living, energy, healthcare, immigration and, most importantly, creating opportunity.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

