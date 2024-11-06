Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to questions in the National Council of Provinces, 7 Nov

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Thursday, 07 November 2024, respond to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), relating to several critical issues impacting South Africa's township and rural economies as well as on some of his Delegated Responsibilities.

The Deputy President is expected to provide a critical overview on the work that Government is undertaking to resolve some of the pressing challenges facing the country currently.

The briefing that Government will provide to the NCOP, through the Deputy President, will include Government's strategies to transform apartheid spatial planning by investing in critical industries such as manufacturing. This is aimed at stimulating job creation and economic growth in townships and rural communities.

Furthermore, in response to a question on what Government is doing to prevent sabotage of the township economy by extortionists, the Deputy President will provide an update on decisive steps taken to combat criminal activities, including the establishment of the Extortion and Kidnapping Task Force Forum in all affected provinces.

In line with the Finance Minister's recent comments, Deputy President Mashatile will emphasise the importance of local government in supporting economic growth and responding to societal demands.

In outlining the service delivery interventions, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to speak of how Government is prioritising the strengthening of local municipalities, which are central to creating an enabling environment for economic development.

On land reform, the Deputy President will highlight the Government's commitment to increasing agricultural production and improving food security.

Deputy President Mashatile will further reiterate Government's commitment to working closely with all sectors of society, including the private sector, civil society, and local communities, to address crime and economic challenges.

He will also elaborate on Government's comprehensive approach to ensuring that townships and rural areas remain vibrant, safe, and economically productive.

Details of the session are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 07 November 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: Old Assembly Building, Parliament, Cape Town

Livestreaming and broadcast: Parliamentary Channel 408 on DSTV.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840