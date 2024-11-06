Full Agenda and Speaker Lineup Announced for Monterey Bay Economic Partnership's State of the Region

MBEP’s Daylong Conference Celebrates Regional Progress, Addresses Big Challenges Head On and Envisions a Path Forward for a Thriving Monterey Bay Region

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) for our annual State of the Region on Friday, Nov. 8th to explore key issues, trends, and innovations shaping our local economy. Monterey Bay Economic Partnership’s State of the Region will be at CSU Monterey Bay University Center, 4312 6th Ave., Seaside, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a full day of speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.The lineup brings together an impressive, cross-sector group of leaders, innovators, and change-makers, from elected representatives to CEOs, creators, collaborators, and do-ers. What they have in common: They are all working in their respective fields — whether that be healthcare or public policy, business development or energy, education or digital equity — to address challenges that impact the Monterey Bay region.State of the Region delves into some of the biggest questions facing the Monterey Bay: What are the real indicators of a thriving region? How does a sense of place factor into regional well-being? How would a robust childcare infrastructure change how we live, work and do business in the region? What does the digital divide look like, and can we collectively advance digital equity? What will energy systems in Monterey Bay look like in two, five, or 20 years from now? As the entrepreneurial backbone of our economy, what do small businesses lean on to grow and flourish in challenging times? And what’s the good news about health care in our communities, and what transitions and transformations lie ahead?That’s just the tip of the iceberg: MBEP’s Nov. 8 State of the Region will feature multiple keynote speakers, including Brookings Institution Nonresident Fellow Rachel Barker on Regions Up! Uplifting the Monterey Bay Region through Data; California Forward CEO Kate Gordon; U.S. Small Business Administration Deputy Administrator Dilawar Syed, Fireside Chat with PG&E CEO Patricia K. Poppe and Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya on Leading in a Time of Crisis: Climate, Housing, Infrastructure; County of Santa Cruz Second District Supervisor Zach Friend, California Strategies Partner Kristin Olsen-Cate, and Majority Advisors Senior Vice President Tom White on The 2024 Election: An Unfiltered Analysis; and Montage Health President & CEO Steven Packer, MD, on A Reflection on Four Decades: The Journey and Future of Healthcare in Our Community.Plus welcoming addresses by Vanya Quinones, President, CSU Monterey Bay; Ian Oglesby, Mayor, City of Seaside; Cynthia Larive, Chancellor, UC Santa Cruz; Tahra Goraya, President & CEO, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership; and Rob Bonta, Attorney General, State of California, special guest Pacific Community Ventures President & CEO Bulbul Gupta, and many more!Full list of speakers and panels are on the event page. https://mbep.biz/events/2024-state-of-the-region Register at the following link: https://mbep.biz/events/2024-state-of-the-region About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

