Financial Expert Challenges Families to Redefine True Wealth in New Book

“Values Over Valuables: Daring to Live the Life Money Can’t Buy” by Harmon Kong is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Values Over Valuables: Daring to Live the Life Money Can’t Buy" by Harmon Kong is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. The new book is available today on Amazon Harmon Kong, cofounder of Apriem Advisors, has spent his career helping families face the inevitable challenge of wealth management. In "Values Over Valuables", Kong redefines the meaning of wealth beyond financial success. Inspired by his Hawaiian heritage and the “ohana” concept, Kong’s new approach to family financial harmony is rooted in values and purpose.Throughout, Kong highlights the importance of open conversations about money, advocating for regular family meetings to discuss values, goals, and the responsible transfer of wealth. His reflections align financial decisions with core values to nurture unity and mitigate conflict.Readers will learn how to:● Prepare heirs to receive and manage wealth responsibly.● Avoid the dysfunctions that can undermine financial success.● Use wealth as a tool to leave a positive multi-generational legacy.“The common denominator among those who will benefit from this book is the desire to do what’s best for the people in their lives,” Kong said. “They want to devise a wealth and retirement plan that will serve them well – and perhaps outlive them to help their families and a world of many needs. You will find guidance on the kind of candid communication in which every family should engage before it’s too late.”"Values Over Valuables" is a must-read for families seeking to create lasting harmony and purpose, using wealth as a means to support deeper connections and shared values.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Harmon KongHarmon Kong, CFP, AIF, is cofounder and founding principal of Apriem Advisors, a wealth management firm based in southern California serving multi-generational families. He is also Apriem’s chief wealth manager and directs the firm’s long-term vision and mission. With service always top of mind, Harmon strives to treat every client as a member of his “Ohana” (“family” in Hawaiian). He is passionate about building lasting relationships while helping others achieve significance beyond monetary success and prosperity with perspective. Harmon believes family is our most important asset.For him, family is a source of strength where faith is lived out, community begins, generosity is demonstrated, and service to others is aspired. You will often find him spending quality time with his wife and four adult children.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactsWhitney Rosenfeld, wrosenfeld@forbesbooks.com

