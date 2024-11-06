DED Announces Talent Recruitment Funding Opportunities through the Good Life Is Calling Campaign

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting proposals for three new initiatives as part of the Good Life Is Calling campaign. These initiatives are an open invitation to communities, businesses, and other organizations to propose unique, creative ideas to strengthen Nebraska’s workforce.

Nebraska Talent Attraction Initiative This program provides matching funds to communities and/or organizations to undertake innovative approaches to recruit out-of-state talent.

Nebraska Brand Together Initiative This program provides matching funds for co-branded, talent attraction marketing initiatives between DED and communities/employers.

Nebraska Thrive & Retain Initiative This program provides matching funds for communities and/or organizations to develop innovative projects that enhance workforce engagement and encourage retention of new Nebraskans.

Talent Proposals Webinar

DED will host a webinar on Tuesday, November 19th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. (CT) to overview the talent proposals and field questions about them. The webinar is free and open to the public. To register for the webinar, click here. Questions about the webinar may be emailed to ded.goodlife@nebraska.gov.

Date Time Webinar November 19, 2024 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (CT)9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (MT) Good Life Is Calling –Talent Proposals

The Good Life Is Calling Campaign

In 2021, DED fully launched The Good Life Is Calling to promote the state’s quality of life and abundant career opportunities. During its initial phase, the campaign successfully heightened Nebraska’s visibility and generated favorable impressions of the state. Earlier this year, the Legislature approved the Governor’s funding request to launch the next phase of the campaign. With this support, DED has begun targeted, data-driven recruitment of out-of-state talent. The agency recognizes that collaboration is crucial to the initiative’s success. Accordingly, DED is forging people-attraction partnerships with communities, employers, educational institutions, fellow state agencies, and other stakeholders to showcase all that Nebraska has to offer.

Nebraska’s Need for Talent

Nebraska has the nation’s third fastest-growing economy—with GDP growth of 5.3% in the second quarter of 2024. As businesses grow, they’re creating great career opportunities for Nebraskans. According to data from the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state has added a net of 60,000 non-farm jobs since February 2020.

With the state’s strong economic momentum, Nebraska’s businesses are generating jobs faster than they can fill them. This is evidenced by the state’s low unemployment rate, which has remained below three percent (3%) for 45 consecutive months. In this environment, there’s a dual need to recruit new residents and connect Nebraska’s graduates to rewarding career opportunities across the state.

For information about DED’s new talent recruitment funding opportunities, go to https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/talent-proposals/ or contact ded.goodlife@nebraska.gov.