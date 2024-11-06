USD 538.6 Billion U.S. Events Market Value Cross by 2030 | Top Players- Access Destination Services & Maritz Holdings

On the basis of revenue source, the sponsorship segment is expected to dominate the U.S. Events market through 2021-2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. events market size was valued at $94.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $538.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:
Forecast Period 2022–2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2020 $94.8 Billion
Market Size in 2030 $538.6 Billion
CAGR 13.0%
No. of Pages in Report 134
Segments Covered Type, Revenue Source, Organizer, Age Group, and Income Group
Drivers Increase in sponsorship for events Rise in interest among youth in entrepreneur & business seminars
Restraints High operational cost involved in organizing events Entry barriers due to presence of existing giant players
Opportunities Technological advancements

The U.S. Events market is segmented into segmented based on type, revenue source, organizer, age group, and income group. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise strategies based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the corporate events & seminar type segment accounted for the maximum share in the 2020. This is attributed to rise in number of corporate companies coupled with frequent seminars and events conducted by them. In addition, seminars and events involve interaction between speaker and audience, thereby increasing the number of attendees.

By revenue source, the sponsorship segment dominated the market, which accounted for 48% U.S. Events market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the U.S. Events market forecast period. Moreover, sponsoring an event increases reach among potential buyers and customers, which drives the sales.

On the basis of age group, the 21–40 years segment contributed to the maximum share in 2019, owing to rise in interest toward entrepreneur & business seminars along with music concerts and festive gatherings.

The major players analyzed in U.S. Events market report are
Access Destination Services, LLC
Anschutz Entertainment Group
BCD Meeting & Events
BI Worldwide
Creative Group, Inc.
Cvent, Inc.
ITA Group
Maritz Holdings, Inc.
The ATPI Group
360 Destination Group

