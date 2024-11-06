Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Bishkek

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, on November 6 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting reaffirmed the successful development of the friendly, brotherly, and allied relations between the two nations across all sectors. The leaders emphasized that the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek plays a significant role in strengthening cooperation among Turkic nations.

They also highlighted the importance of the upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Both presidents expressed confidence that relations between their countries would continue to advance in various areas and exchanged views on bilateral ties and mutual interests.