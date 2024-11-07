Leading Trend in Poultry Vaccines Market 2024: Advancing Vaccine Technology with a Focus on Genotype Evolution

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The poultry vaccines market has achieved strong growth, projected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2023 to $1.8 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Growth was supported by epidemic outbreaks, global poultry trade, consumer demand shifts, environmental concerns, and a focus on antibiotic alternatives.

How Big Is the Global Poultry Vaccines Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The poultry vaccines market is set to expand, achieving $2.59 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5%. Growth factors include disease evolution, poultry industry growth, protein demand, environmental focus, and animal welfare. Trends include digital vaccination management, antibiotic alternatives, production efficiency, infectious disease management, and environmental concerns.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Poultry Vaccines Market?

Rising zoonotic disease cases are driving the poultry vaccine market. Zoonotic diseases, transmitted from animals to humans, increase the need for poultry vaccines due to urbanization and environmental changes.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Poultry Vaccines Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Merck & Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Ringpu Biology, MSD Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva Santé Animale S.A., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Huvepharma AD, Venkys India Limited, Vetoquinol S.A., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Vaccination Services Pvt Ltd., Indovax Private Limited, Pharmaq AS, Bio-Vet Inc., Hester Biosciences Limited, Intervet Inc., Anicon Labor GmbH, CZ Veterinaria S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Poultry Vaccines Market Size?

Technological advancements in poultry vaccines are an emerging trend in the poultry vaccine industry. Innovations have made vaccines one of the most effective and affordable methods for preventing illnesses in poultry. Leading companies in the market are prioritizing the development of new technologies to enhance their competitive standing.

How Is the Global Poultry Vaccines Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccine, Livestock Vaccine, Companion Animal Vaccine, Aquaculture Vaccines, Other Animal Vaccines

2) By Disease Type: Avain Influenza, Infectious Bronchitis

3) By Dosage Form: Liquid Vaccine, Freeze Dried Vaccine, Duct

4) By Technology: Toxoid, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines

5) By Application: Broiler, Layer, Breeder

North America: The Leading Region in the Poultry Vaccines Market

North America was the largest region in the poultry vaccines market in 2023. The regions covered in the poultry vaccines report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Poultry Vaccines Market?

Poultry vaccines are vaccinations used to prevent diseases in poultry animals. They are commonly employed to prevent and manage contagious poultry illnesses, particularly in chicken production, to enhance productivity by avoiding or limiting the occurrence of clinical diseases on farms.

The Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Poultry Vaccines Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Poultry Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into poultry vaccines market size, poultry vaccines market drivers and trends, poultry vaccines global market major players, poultry vaccines competitors' revenues, poultry vaccines global market positioning, and poultry vaccines market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

