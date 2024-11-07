Key Trend Revolutionizing the Processed Nonferrous Metal Market in 2024: Adoption Of Additive Manufacturing

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The processed nonferrous metal market has grown steadily, expected to increase from $1528.75 billion in 2023 to $1598.92 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Its growth has been driven by automotive, electronics, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors.

What Is the Anticipated Market Size of the Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market and Its Growth Rate?

The processed nonferrous metal market is expected to grow steadily, reaching $1851.73 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Drivers include energy storage and smart cities, with trends like lightweight alloys and metal recycling.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market?

Rapid urbanization is projected to drive growth in the processed nonferrous metals market, with metals such as copper and aluminum used in urban construction for wiring, plumbing, roofing, and structural applications.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Processed Nonferrous Metal Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are ExxonMobil Corporation, Glencore plc, BASF SE, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Jiangxi Copper Company, The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ThyssenKrupp AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSCm, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market?

Additive manufacturing (AM) is increasingly utilized to produce a variety of metal products, rapidly evolving from a product development tool to a mainstream production method. Growing investment in metal AM technology is driving process enhancements and reducing production costs across related manufacturing sectors.

How Is The Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Smelted and Refined Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum), Rolled, Extruded and Alloyed Copper, Rolled and Extruded Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum), Secondary Smelted, Refined and Alloyed Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum)

2) By Process Type: Smelting and Refining, Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, Alloying, Other Process Types

3) By End User Industry: Automotive, Electronic Power, Construction, Other End User Industries

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Processed Nonferrous Metal Market

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the processed nonferrous metal market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the processed nonferrous metal report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market?

Processed nonferrous metals are alloys or metals without significant iron content, primarily focused on smelting ores into nonferrous metals or refining them (excluding aluminum) using electrolytic methods or other processes. These metals are utilized in producing lightweight and malleable products.

The Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into processed nonferrous metal market size, processed nonferrous metal market drivers and trends, processed nonferrous metal global market major players, processed nonferrous metal competitors' revenues, processed nonferrous metal global market positioning, and processed nonferrous metal market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

