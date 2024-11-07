Global Power Grid System Market 2024 To Reach $17.32 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 12.1%

The Business Research Company

Power Grid System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The power grid system market has seen rapid expansion. It is expected to grow from $9.81 billion in 2023 to $10.98 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.0%. Historic growth has been supported by rising energy demand, renewable energy integration, urbanization, infrastructure development, government initiatives, and increased industry electrification.

The power grid system market is anticipated to expand rapidly, reaching $17.32 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1%. Growth drivers include transportation electrification, energy access initiatives, and regulatory support. Major trends encompass cybersecurity, microgrids, policy changes, and industry electrification.

The power grid system market is expanding due to the rising use of subsea power cables, which support electricity-intensive manufacturing processes and increase energy requirements.

Major companies operating in the market report are Siemens AG, General Electric Co, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co Ltd., Schneider Electric S.E, ABB Ltd., Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Prysmian Group S.P.A, Alstom S.A, TBEA Co Ltd., Nexans S.A, NARI Group Corporation, LS Cable & System Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, XJ Group Corporation Ltd.

Product innovations are trending in the power grid systems industry. Various advancements, such as large-capacity sodium-sulfur batteries and hydrogen storage technologies, are contributing to the sophistication of battery systems.

1) By Power Supply: Captive Generation, Wind Power, Other Power Supplies

2) By Components: Cables, Variable Speed Drives, Transformers, Switchgears

3) By Application: Seabed, Land

Europe was the largest region in the power grid system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the power grid system report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The power grid system is a physical infrastructure that transmits electricity from generation sites to consumption locations. It provides on-demand electricity and includes generating stations (power plants), a transmission system, and a distribution network.

The Power Grid System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Power Grid System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into power grid system market size, power grid system market drivers and trends, power grid system global market major players, power grid system competitors' revenues, power grid system global market positioning, and power grid system market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

