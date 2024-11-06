Social Media Management Market to Expand at 22.8% CAGR, Valued at USD 118.03 Billion by 2031 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Social Media Management Market ," The social media management market size was valued at $15.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $118.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031.Social media management is the process of generating online content, scheduling the process of online content creation, scheduling its publication, developing a marketing and reach strategy, connecting with users, expanding reach, and monitoring the success of a company's social media accounts. It allows businesses to communicate with their audience and produce relevant content. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the social media management industry include rise in demand for work from home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the growth of the global social media market, hence empowering the demand for social media management solutions. Moreover, the growing demand for easily accessible and shorter forms of entertainment and media is positively impacting the growth of the social media management market. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on social media management platforms can hamper the social media management market forecast. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with social media management solutions suites are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the social media management market during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the competitive intelligence segment dominated the overall social media management market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing number of users' and competitors' data on their social media profiles. However, the risk management and fraud detection segment are expected to witness the highest growth as demand for proper moderation and control over online content is anticipated to rise in the coming years, which is expected to further fuel the growth of global social media management industry.Region wise, the social media management market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its high concentration of social media management solutions vendors such as Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), IBM Corporation, and Salesforce, Inc. which is expected to drive the market for social media management technology within the region during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments in the region, which is expected to fuel the social media management market growth in the region in the coming few years. With the alarming increase in COVID-19 patients, various governments had to implement stringent lockdown protocols, which made billions of people to be contained within their homes. This aided in the growth of social media software solutions during the period. For instance, according to a report published by Dow Jones & Company, Inc., the average daily social media presence of an average U.S. citizen rose by over 19.4% in the year 2020 compared to the previous year 2019. Moreover, as the work-from-home and remote working policies are becoming industry standards even post the peak of the pandemic, the active role of social media platforms is anticipated to grow further in the coming years. According to research published by the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, more than 25% of the workforce is expected to continue working from home after the pandemic is over. Such factors are promising great opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By deployment model, the on premise segment accounted for the largest social media management market share in 2021.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. The key players profiled in the social media management market analysis are Adobe, Brandwatch, Clarabridge, Digimind, Falcon.io, Google, Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Khoros, LLC, Meltwater, NetBase Quid, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Sprinklr, Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.  

