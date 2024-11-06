Minister Dean Macpherson signs MoU on private sector investment in eThekwini, 6 Nov
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson; KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Public Works & Infrastructure, Martin Meyer; and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, will, on Wednesday evening, 06 November 2024, sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on addressing public assets in the city.
During the signing ceremony, they will also announce a list of properties that, in the coming months, will be made available through a request for proposals to potentially attract private sector investment to refurbish and revitalise the buildings.
This signing will mark an important milestone towards generating economic growth and creating jobs in the city by turning the country into a construction site and using public assets for the public good.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 06 November 2024
Time: 18:30
Address: Room 22, Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, 45 Bram Fischer Rd, Durban, 4001
Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/CcWApauu1FhgzCNGA
Enquiries :
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Steve Bhengu
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 083 681 7928
Mluleki Mntungwa
Spokesperson to the Mayor
Cell: 060 974 1140
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.