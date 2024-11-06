Minister Dean Macpherson signs MoU on private sector investment in eThekwini, 6 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson; KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Public Works & Infrastructure, Martin Meyer; and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, will, on Wednesday evening, 06 November 2024, sign a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on addressing public assets in the city.

During the signing ceremony, they will also announce a list of properties that, in the coming months, will be made available through a request for proposals to potentially attract private sector investment to refurbish and revitalise the buildings.

This signing will mark an important milestone towards generating economic growth and creating jobs in the city by turning the country into a construction site and using public assets for the public good.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 06 November 2024

Time: 18:30

Address: Room 22, Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, 45 Bram Fischer Rd, Durban, 4001

Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/CcWApauu1FhgzCNGA

Enquiries :

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Steve Bhengu

Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 083 681 7928

Mluleki Mntungwa

Spokesperson to the Mayor

Cell: 060 974 1140

