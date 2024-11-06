Border Management Authority on temporary closure of Lebombo Port of Entry

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato has received reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo Port of Entry. Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice.

This decision was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port. The BMA is coordinating closely with Mozambican authorities and South African law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation and work towards reopening the port as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo Port until further notice. Alterative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible, at the moment until the situation has stabilised”, Commissioner Dr Masiapato said.

“All South African officials are on the ground providing assistance with seven officials from the Mozambican side having requested refuge on the South African side for safety and protection. The BMA and its counterparts are working urgently to address the situation, and we are appreciating the cooperation we are receiving at the moment”, he added.

The BMA and SARS will continue to provide real-time updates through official channels and notify stakeholders as soon as the port is deemed safe for reopening.

Enquiries:

Mmemme Mogotsi

Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing

Email: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Cell: 072 856 4288