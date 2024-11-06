Submit Release
Lupaka Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that effective November 5, 2024, the Company has granted 585,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before November 5, 2029, at a price of $0.06 per share.

About Lupaka Gold

Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.

