ARCPOINT GRANTS DEFERRED SHARE UNITS

Greenville, South Carolina, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the “Company” or “ARCpoint”) announces that it has granted 2,000,000 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to a director of the Company. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the director for the period from October 21, 2022 to October 31, 2024. The DSUs were granted under the Company’s omnibus incentive plan dated October 21, 2022. Each DSU entitles the holder to received one Class A subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

ARCpoint is a leading US-based franchise system providing drug testing, alcohol screening, DNA and clinical lab testing, corporate wellness programs, and employment and background screening, among other services. The Company is based in Greenville, South Carolina, USA. ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC, formed under the laws of the state of South Carolina in February 2005, is the franchisor of ARCpoint Labs and supports over 130 independently owned locations. ARCpoint sells franchises to individuals throughout the United States and provides support in the form of marketing, technology and training to new franchisees. ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC develops corporate-owned labs committed to providing accurate, cost-effective solutions for customers, businesses and physicians. AFG Services LLC serves as the innovation center of the ARCpoint group of companies as it builds a proprietary technology platform and a physician network to equip all ARCpoint labs with best-in-class tools and solutions to better serve their customers. The platform also digitalizes and streamlines administrative functions such as materials purchasing, compliance, billing and physician services for ARCpoint franchise labs and other clients.

