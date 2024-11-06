TREACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. on Behalf of Treace Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TMCI) on behalf of Treace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Treace has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2024 Treace Medical Concepts Inc. announced Q1 2024 financial results that met revenue estimates but lowered its guidance for the full year 2024 blaming it on "competitive pressure in its business."

Following this news, Treace's stock price fell by $6.95 per share, or approximately 62% on the same day.

