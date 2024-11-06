Government and Education Logistics Market Forecast : $917.4 Billion by 2031 with 8.3% CAGR | AMR

Government and Education Logistics Market

The global government and education logistics market is driven by free trade agreements, international trade growth, IoT adoption, and rising logistics demand.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global government and education logistics market size garnered $406.19 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $917.36 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.Government and Education Logistics refers to the planning, management, and coordination of resources, supplies, and services specifically for government agencies and educational institutions.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 290 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07810 In the government sector, logistics involves managing supply chains for public services, defense, healthcare, and emergency response, ensuring that necessary resources reach various governmental departments efficiently. For education, logistics focuses on delivering supplies, equipment, and technology to schools, colleges, and universities, which is essential for maintaining smooth educational operations, particularly as institutions adapt to remote learning and digital transformation.Effective logistics in both sectors ensures uninterrupted services, efficient resource allocation, and compliance with regulatory standards.Covid-19 Scenario:1. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in travel bans and quarantines, which made massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.2. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across the road, air, and sea sectors transportation.3. Over 1.7 billion children, youth, and their families have had their educational process severely disrupted by the COVID-19 problem, which has prompted school closures in 188 nations and had a direct influence on the global government and education logistics system.4. The government and education logistics market have a high scope of growth opportunities in the future due to factors such as government organizations and health professionals playing in developing policies for employee safety and catastrophe risk reduction strategies for unforeseen pandemics.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07810 The Asia-Pacific region leads the global government and education logistics market, primarily due to its robust and integrated supply chain network, connecting producers and consumers via multiple transportation modes such as air, express delivery, rail, maritime, and truck transport. Additionally, substantial government investments in logistics infrastructure and initiatives to enhance trade and transportation are driving market growth in the region. Rising demand for military logistics to transport equipment and materials also contributes significantly. Developments in supply chains, warehouse upgrades, expanded transportation facilities, and increasing demand for public services are propelling market expansion. The establishment of military logistics platforms by governments in emerging countries further boosts growth in Asia-Pacific.In North America, initiatives by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to support fleet management and transportation for federal needs are fueling market growth. GSA Fleet offers comprehensive fleet management services, with options for vehicle purchasing, leasing, and rentals, alongside online acquisition tools. Additionally, the U.S. government’s increased logistics for defense, including land, air, and sea transport for the Department of Defense (DoD), strengthens the market. For instance, the Biden-Harris Administration announced over $14 billion in funding for infrastructure projects across 52 states and territories in 2022, including capacity expansions at key ports.The European government and education logistics market spans Germany, France, Russia, the UK, Spain, and others, where strong public sector logistics demand, economic growth, and rising trade among EU nations are expected to drive market growth.Military infrastructure remains crucial for defense agencies amid global tensions, with logistics supporting mission preparation, execution, and contingency planning. Enhanced situational awareness and real-time resource distribution in military operations, including humanitarian missions, drive the need for defense logistics. Ongoing modernization of defense infrastructure and forces further stimulates the government logistics sector.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/government-and-education-logistics-market/purchase-options Logistics companies are expanding warehousing services, driving growth in the storage and warehousing segment. With limited adoption of fully automated warehousing systems, this sector presents significant growth opportunities for key players in the government and education logistics market.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global government and education logistics market based on end use, business type, mode of operation, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on the mode of operation, the storage segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 30% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seaways distribution segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.Based on end use, the military and defense segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 40% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the public utilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07810 Based on business type, the distribution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 50% of the global government and education logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the value-added services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.Leading market players of the global government and education logistics market analyzed in the research include Agility, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., ARC Worldwide Limited, Atlantic Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV, PLS Logistics, Scan Global Logistics A/S, SEKO Logistics, and Vetcom Logistics.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global government and education logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Other Trending Reports:1. Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market Size Overview 2. Drone Package Delivery Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 