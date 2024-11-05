Light & Wonder (LNW) Faces Scrutiny Over Gaming Revenue Claims- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares in Light & Wonder, a leading gaming technology company, are under pressure following a recent court ruling that questioned the legality of its popular Dragon Train® slot machines. The ruling has raised questions about the propriety of Light & Wonder’s disclosures regarding the success of Dragon Train® and its prospects for continued revenue growth.

Investigation Into Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW):

Aristocrat Technologies, a competitor, recently secured a preliminary injunction against Light & Wonder, alleging that the latter had misappropriated trade secrets in the development of Dragon Train®. The court found that Aristocrat was likely to succeed in demonstrating Light & Wonder's wrongdoing and that the company had gained an unfair advantage.

The financial press has reported that Aristocrat's allegations also involve two former Aristocrat designers who worked on a similar product, Dragon Link. The designers' involvement in both products has raised questions about the originality of Dragon Train®.

Following the court ruling, Light & Wonder's share price plummeted by 19% on September 24, 2024, wiping out approximately $1.9 billion in shareholder value.

Law firm Hagens Berman has announced an investigation into whether Light & Wonder may have misled investors about the legality and propriety of its reported gaming revenue growth. The firm is examining the company's disclosures and the circumstances surrounding the development of Dragon Train®.

