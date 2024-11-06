Submit Release
AHA seeks speakers for 2025 Leadership Summit by Nov. 25

The AHA is seeking speakers for the 2025 Leadership Summit, July 20-22 in Nashville, Tenn. Interested participants must apply by Nov. 25. Applicants should have expertise in key areas such as accessible and affordable care that drives equitable outcomes; effective care coordination; care model and workforce redesign; first-mover strategies for incorporating medical and technological breakthroughs into care delivery; leadership and change management that future-proofs the organization; and sustainable operating and financing models for hospitals and health systems. Learn more and apply here.
 

